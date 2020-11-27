Oriental plane trees and mulberry gardens planted in Gubadli

+ ↺ − 16 px

The next tree-planting campaigns have been held in Garalar village of the liberated Gubadli district of Azerbaijan, near the site of the 300-year-old Oriental plane tree natural monument, destroyed by the Armenian occupants, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources told AZERTAC.

“More than 50 Oriental plane trees were planted in accordance with the requirements of the quarantine regime, and 400 mulberry trees were planted instead of the cut mulberry trees along the road, in compliance with the requirements of the quarantine regime. This action has been realized with the participation of employees of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources as well as representatives of Gubadli District Executive Authority.

Thus, it contributed to the restoration of greenery destroyed by the Armenian occupiers in the Karabakh region.

The tree-planting actions were held also in Fuzuli, Zangilan and Aghdam districts liberated from occupation within the autumn tree-planting campaign,” the ministry said.

News.Az