Original portrait of Shah Ismail to be exhibited in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Original portraits of Shah Ismail and son to be exhibited in BakuItaly’s Embassy in Azerbaijan will organize an interesting exhibition for the first time in Bak

He said that with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation’s support, Shah Ismail and his son's original portraits will be brought from the Uffizi Gallery of Florence and exhibited in Azerbaijan.

"Taking into account Shah Ismail’s role for Azerbaijan, Italy considers that this event will be highly appreciated and will be symbolic as Italy is Azerbaijan’s friend,” APA cited the envoy as saying.

Massari noted that no date has yet been fixed for the exhibition. “Negotiations have started. The exhibition will likely take place this October," he added.

News.Az

News.Az