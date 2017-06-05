Orlando shooting: workplace fatalities reported

+ ↺ − 16 px

Police are not searching for an active shooter, the station says.

Police are investigating a "multiple fatality" shooting at a business headquarters in Orlando, Florida, according to Capt. Angelo Nieves with the Orange County Sheriff's Office, CNN reported.



The sheriff's office calls the situation "contained and stable," says CNN affiliate TV station WFTV. Police are not searching for an active shooter, the station says.



The location is an industrial area in suburban Orlando, northeast of downtown.



Forsyth Road was closed near Hanging Moss Road, WFTV reports.



Police officers are gathered in a parking lot outside several warehouses.



Almost a year ago, Orlando was the site of the nation's worst terror attack since 9/11. On June 12, 2016, a gunman killed 49 people at the Pulse nightclub.

News.Az

News.Az