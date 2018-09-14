Orphaned adolescents held hunger strike in Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Orphaned adolescents started hunger strike in front of the government building in Yerevan, Armenia, AzVision.az reports citing Armenian Mass Media.

Protesting young people said that the apartments given to them by the state were sold to other people. Though they have appealed to various government institutions, the problem has not been resolved so far.

"We have lived the boarding school for 18 years, later we went to military service. After the military service, we sleep on the streets. We have no place to stay. State bodies do not consider our complaints", Davit Amoyan one of the orphaned adolescents said.

The protesters said they will continue the hunger strike untill the problem is solved.

News.Az

