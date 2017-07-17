Yandex metrika counter

Oscar-winning actor Martin Landau dies

Martin Landau, the Academy-Award winning actor has died.

He was 89.

Landau died Saturday of unexpected complications during a short stay at UCLA Medical Center, his publicist Dick Guttman said, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Arguably Landau’s career high point arrived in 1995, when he won the best supporting actor Oscar for his role as Bela Lugosi in Ed Wood, the Burton-directed biopic of the infamous director of Plan 9 From Outer Space and other notorious films. 

