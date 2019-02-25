Oscars 2019: The complete list of winners for the 91st Academy Awards

The 91st annual Academy Awards was a night of firsts for many Oscar winners and for the categories in which they won, ONA reports citing CNBC.

The evening also delivered a surprise win for "Green Book," which took home the Oscar for best picture, defeating strong competition from "Roma," "A Star is Born" and "Bohemian Rhapsody."

For the first time in 30 years, there was no host to usher the audience from category to category. The show, instead, started with concert-like performance by Adam Lambert and the band Queen and segued into a pseudo monologue featuring Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph.

The glue holding the ceremony together was the announcements made by Randy Thomas, who has been the announcer for the program for the last 10 years. And a passionate musical performance from Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, of "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born" provided some emotional charge.

The awards ceremony itself celebrated diversity and inclusivity in the breadth of winners who took home the coveted statuette.

For the first time awards for best costuming and best production went to African American nominees. Ruth Carter took home the Oscar for best costuming for her work on "Black Panther," and Hannah Beachler for production design, also for her work on the super hero film.

Alfonso Cuaron's "Roma" won best foreign film, marking the first time a Mexican film has ever won in the category.

Spike Lee was greeted with a standing ovation as the film industry veteran took the stage to claim his first Oscar for best adapted screenplay for his work on "BlacKkKlansman." Lee has previously been nominated for best documentary feature in 1998 for "4 Little Girls" and best original screenplay in 1990 for "Do the Right Thing." He received an honorary Oscar in 2016 for his directorial accomplishments.

And the winners are...

- Performance by an actress in a supporting role

Regina King in "If Beale Street Could Talk" (WINNER)

Amy Adams in "Vice"

Marina de Tavira in "Roma"

Emma Stone in "The Favourite"

Rachel Weisz in "The Favourite"

- Best documentary feature

"Free Solo" Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes and Shannon Dill (WINNER)

"Hale County This Morning, This Evening" RaMell Ross, Joslyn Barnes and Su Kim

"Minding the Gap" Bing Liu and Diane Quon

"Of Fathers and Sons" Talal Derki, Ansgar Frerich, Eva Kemme and Tobias N. Siebert

"RBG" Betsy West and Julie Cohen

- Achievement in makeup and hairstyling

"Vice" Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia DeHaney (WINNER)

"Border" Goran Lundstrom and Pamela Goldammer

"Mary Queen of Scots" Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher and Jessica Brooks

- Achievement in costume design

"Black Panther" Ruth Carter (WINNER)

"The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" Mary Zophres

"The Favourite" Sandy Powell

"Mary Poppins Returns" Sandy Powell

"Mary Queen of Scots" Alexandra Byrne

- Achievement in production design

"Black Panther" production design: Hannah Beachler; set decoration: Jay Hart (WINNER)

"The Favourite" production design: Fiona Crombie; set decoration: Alice Felton

"First Man" production design: Nathan Crowley; set decoration: Kathy Lucas

"Mary Poppins Returns" production design: John Myhre; set decoration: Gordon Sim

"Roma" production design: Eugenio Caballero; set decoration: Barbara Enriquez

- Achievement in cinematography

"Roma" Alfonso Cuaron (WINNER)

"Cold War" Lukasz Zal

"The Favourite" Robbie Ryan

"Never Look Away" Caleb Deschanel

"A Star Is Born" Matthew Libatique

- Achievement in sound editing

"Bohemian Rhapsody" John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone (WINNER)

"Black Panther" Benjamin A. Burtt and Steve Boeddeker

"First Man" Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan

"A Quiet Place" Ethan Van der Ryn and Erik Aadahl

"Roma" Sergio Díaz and Skip Lievsay

- Achievement in sound mixing

"Bohemian Rhapsody" Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali (WINNER)

"Black Panther" Steve Boeddeker, Brandon Proctor and Peter Devlin

"First Man" Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montano, Ai-Ling Lee and Mary H. Ellis

"Roma" Skip Lievsay, Craig Henighan and Jose Antonio Garcia

"A Star Is Born" Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Jason Ruder and Steve Morrow

- Best foreign language film of the year

"Roma" Mexico (WINNER)

"Capernaum" Lebanon

"Cold War" Poland

"Never Look Away" Germany

"Shoplifters" Japan

- Achievement in film editing

"Bohemian Rhapsody" John Ottman (WINNER)

"BlacKkKlansman" Barry Alexander Brown

"The Favourite" Yorgos Mavropsaridis

"Green Book" Patrick J. Don Vito

"Vice" Hank Corwin

- Performance by an actor in a supporting role

Mahershala Ali in "Green Book" (WINNER)

Adam Driver in "BlacKkKlansman"

Sam Elliott in "A Star Is Born"

Richard E. Grant in "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Sam Rockwell in "Vice"

- Best animated feature film of the year

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (WINNER)

"Incredibles 2" Brad Bird, John Walker and Nicole Paradis Grindle

"Isle of Dogs" Wes Anderson, Scott Rudin, Steven Rales and Jeremy Dawson

"Mirai" Mamoru Hosoda and Yuichiro Saito

"Ralph Breaks the Internet" Rich Moore, Phil Johnston and Clark Spencer

- Best animated short film

"Bao" Domee Shi and Becky Neiman-Cobb (WINNER)

"Animal Behaviour" Alison Snowden and David Fine

"Late Afternoon" Louise Bagnall and Nuria Gonzalez Blanco

"One Small Step" Andrew Chesworth and Bobby Pontillas

"Weekends" Trevor Jimenez

- Best documentary short subject

"Period. End of Sentence." Rayka Zehtabchi and Melissa Berton (WINNER)

"Black Sheep" Ed Perkins and Jonathan Chinn

"End Game" Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman

"Lifeboat" Skye Fitzgerald and Bryn Mooser

"A Night at The Garden" Marshall Curry

- Achievement in visual effects

"First Man" Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and J.D. Schwalm (WINNER)

"Avengers: Infinity War" Dan DeLeeuw, Kelly Port, Russell Earl and Dan Sudick

"Christopher Robin" Christopher Lawrence, Michael Eames, Theo Jones and Chris Corbould

"Ready Player One" Roger Guyett, Grady Cofer, Matthew E. Butler and David Shirk

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" Rob Bredow, Patrick Tubach, Neal Scanlan and Dominic Tuohy

- Best live action short film

"Skin" Guy Nattiv and Jaime Ray Newman (WINNER)

"Detainment" Vincent Lambe and Darren Mahon

"Fauve" Jeremy Comte and Maria Gracia Turgeon

"Marguerite" Marianne Farley and Marie-Helene Panisset

"Mother" Rodrigo Sorogoyen and Maria del Puy Alvarado

- Original screenplay

"Green Book" written by Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly (WINNER)

"The Favourite" written by Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

"First Reformed" written by Paul Schrader

"Roma" written by Alfonso Cuaron

"Vice" written by Adam McKay

- Adapted screenplay

"BlacKkKlansman" written by Charlie Wachtel and David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee (WINNER)

"The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" written by Joel Coen and Ethan Coen

"Can You Ever Forgive Me?" screenplay by Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

"If Beale Street Could Talk" written for the screen by Barry Jenkins

"A Star Is Born" screenplay by Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper and Will Fetters

- Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)

"Black Panther" Ludwig Goransson (WINNER)

"BlacKkKlansman" Terence Blanchard

"If Beale Street Could Talk" Nicholas Britell

"Isle of Dogs" Alexandre Desplat

"Mary Poppins Returns" Marc Shaiman

- Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)

"Shallow" from "A Star Is Born" music and lyrics by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt (WINNER)

"All The Stars" from "Black Panther" music by Mark Spears, Kendrick Lamar Duckworth and Anthony Tiffith; lyric by Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Anthony Tiffith and Solana Rowe

"I'll Fight" from "RBG" music and lyrics by Diane Warren

"The Place Where Lost Things Go" from "Mary Poppins Returns" music by Marc Shaiman; lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman

"When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings" from "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" music and lyrics by David Rawlings and Gillian Welch

- Performance by an actor in a leading role

Rami Malek in "Bohemian Rhapsody" (WINNER)

Christian Bale in "Vice"

Bradley Cooper in "A Star Is Born"

Willem Dafoe in "At Eternity's Gate"

Viggo Mortensen in "Green Book"

- Performance by an actress in a leading role

Olivia Colman in "The Favourite" (WINNER)

Yalitza Aparicio in "Roma"

Glenn Close in "The Wife"

Lady Gaga in "A Star Is Born"

Melissa McCarthy in "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

- Achievement in directing

"Roma" Alfonso Cuaron (WINNER)

"BlacKkKlansman" Spike Lee

"Cold War" Pawel Pawlikowski

"The Favourite" Yorgos Lanthimos

"Vice" Adam McKay

- Best motion picture of the year

"Green Book" Jim Burke, Charles B. Wessler, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga, producers (WINNER)

"Black Panther" Kevin Feige, producer

"BlacKkKlansman" Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Raymond Mansfield, Jordan Peele and Spike Lee, producers

"Bohemian Rhapsody" Graham King, producer

"The Favourite" Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday and Yorgos Lanthimos, producers

"Roma" Gabriela Rodriguez and Alfonso Cuaron, producers

"A Star Is Born" Bill Gerber, Bradley Cooper and Lynette Howell Taylor, producers

"Vice" Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, producers

