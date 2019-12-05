OSCE Chair: Real risk of escalation remains in Karabakh conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

Real risk of escalation remains in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Slovak Minister for Foreign and European Affairs Miroslav Lajčák s

“Dialogue has continued throughout the year,” he said, adding that through various platforms, OSCE has tried to build confidence, to de-escalate tensions and simply, keep the dialogue going.

“When it comes to Nagorno-Karabakh, there remains a real risk of escalation. What I do have is the strong belief that the OSCE efforts from deescalating tension to opening channels for a new dialogue are invaluable and this organization will be the first to offer its support for concrete steps towards peace,” he added.

The 26th Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) kicked off in Bratislava, Slovakia.

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov is taking part in the event.

