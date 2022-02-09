OSCE chair to visit Ukraine this week

+ ↺ − 16 px

OSCE Chairman-in-Office and Poland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau will visit Ukraine this week for meetings with high-level officials, News.Az reports citing the organization.

Minister Rau will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba and Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk. The talks will focus on current developments in Ukraine, steps for contributing to de-escalation and resolution of the crisis in and around the country, and co-operation between the OSCE and Ukraine.

During his visit, Minister Rau will hold discussions with the Special Representative of the Chairman-in¬-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), the head of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) and the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Ukraine (PCU). He will also meet with a Delegation from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Ukraine and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA).

News.Az