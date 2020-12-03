Yandex metrika counter

OSCE chair welcomes cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
OSCE chair welcomes cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh

OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Prime Minister, Minister of European and Foreign Affairs of Albania Edi Rama expressed support for the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. 

Rama made a statement while opening the 27th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council.

“It is good that the hostilities stopped,” OSCE chairman-in-office said. “Now is the time to fulfill our commitments.”


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      