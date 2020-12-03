OSCE chair welcomes cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh

OSCE chair welcomes cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Prime Minister, Minister of European and Foreign Affairs of Albania Edi Rama expressed support for the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Rama made a statement while opening the 27th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council.

“It is good that the hostilities stopped,” OSCE chairman-in-office said. “Now is the time to fulfill our commitments.”

News.Az