OSCE chair welcomes cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh
- 03 Dec 2020 15:02
OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Prime Minister, Minister of European and Foreign Affairs of Albania Edi Rama expressed support for the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Rama made a statement while opening the 27th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council.
“It is good that the hostilities stopped,” OSCE chairman-in-office said. “Now is the time to fulfill our commitments.”