OSCE Chairman-in-Office says ready to do everything to help settle Karabakh conflict

Speaking at a press conference in Yerevan on Wednesday, Lajčák said he was ready to do everything to be useful in seeking a resolution to the Karabakh conflict, according to Armenian media.

He added that he fully trusts the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, and that he was doing everything in close coordination with them.

Also, Lajčák recalled the three internationally recognized principles for conflict settlement—that is, territorial integrity, people’s right to self-determination, and non-use of force or threat.

Touching upon the prospects for the participation of Nagorno-Karabakh separatists in the negotiation process, the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office stated that a change in the format of the negotiations should be acceptable for all parties.

