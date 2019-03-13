Yandex metrika counter

OSCE Chairman-in-Office says ready to do everything to help settle Karabakh conflict

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
OSCE Chairman-in-Office says ready to do everything to help settle Karabakh conflict

Miroslav Lajčák, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Slovakian Foreign Minister, said he stands ready to make every effort toward settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan N

Speaking at a press conference in Yerevan on Wednesday, Lajčák said he was ready to do everything to be useful in seeking a resolution to the Karabakh conflict, according to Armenian media.

He added that he fully trusts the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, and that he was doing everything in close coordination with them.

Also, Lajčák recalled the three internationally recognized principles for conflict settlement—that is, territorial integrity, people’s right to self-determination, and non-use of force or threat.

Touching upon the prospects for the participation of Nagorno-Karabakh separatists in the negotiation process, the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office stated that a change in the format of the negotiations should be acceptable for all parties.

News.Az 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      