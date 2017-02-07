OSCE chairman to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

OSCE chairman-in-office, Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz is to visit Azerbaijan.

Report says citing the Austrian Foreign Ministry that the visit is due to be held in the coming months and the exact date of the visit is being elaborated.

During the visit, the sides are expected to discuss the resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Austrian Foreign Ministry noted that the Austrian chairmanship in OSCE supports efforts undertaken by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs on the resolution of this conflict.

"OSCE chairmanship actively supports the work of the Minsk Group co-chairs through the personal representative of OSCE chairman-in-office, ambassador Andrzey Kasprzyk, as well as special representative of the OSCE chairman-in-office in the South Caucasus, ambassador Gunter Bahler. Guided by its ancient tradition as a neutral country, Austria is ready to assist (the conflict settlement-edit.) or host a meeting of the parties," the Austrian Foreign Ministry reports.

News.Az

