OSCE Chairperson-in-Office meets with co-chairs

Slovakian Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajčak met with the co-chairs of the Minsk Group.

The meeting was also attended by the personal representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, APA reports.

Recent developments in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the prospects for resolving the conflict were discussed at the meeting.

"I am pleased that the co-chairs of the Minsk Group continue discussions with the parties on further steps to reduce tension and promote peace," Lajčak said.

Preparations for the OSCE Ministerial Council to be held in Bratislava, Slovakia on December 5-6 were also discussed at the meeting.

News.Az

