OSCE co-chairs to visit Armenia on February 7

OSCE co-chairs to visit Armenia on February 7

+ ↺ − 16 px

The date of the visit of OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, Andrew Schofer (US), Stefan Visconti (France) and Igor Popov (Russia) to Armenia has been made public.

APA reports that the mediators will visit Armenia on February 7, APA reports.

They will negotiate with the Armenian leadership in Yerevan.

On February 3, the co-chairs will visit Baku.

The mediators will hold meetings with Azerbaijani officials on February 4.

The meetings will focus on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement.

News.Az

News.Az