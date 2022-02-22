OSCE condemns Russian move on eastern Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The OSCE Chairman-in-Office and Foreign Minister of Poland, Zbigniew Rau, OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid, OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President Margareta Cederfelt (MP, Sweden) and OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Secretary General Roberto Montella strongly condemned Russia’s recent decision to recognize certain areas of Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts as independent states, News.Az reports.

“This step is a breach of international law and fundamental OSCE principles and runs counter to the Minsk agreements,” said a joint statement posted on the organization’s website.

“As all OSCE participating States, Russia has undertaken commitments to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of others. We call on Russia to immediately rescind this decision.

“The recognition will only fuel further tensions and will separate the populations living in these regions from the rest of their country, Ukraine,” read the statement.

News.Az