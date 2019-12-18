OSCE conducts monitoring on Azerbaijan-Armenia border

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border, held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on Dec. 18 ended without incident.

The monitoring was conducted in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district, the country's Defense Ministry reported Wednesday.

The Personal Representative's field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Simon Tiller carried out the monitoring from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative's field assistants Ognjen Jovic, Mihail Olaru and Martin Schuster carried out the monitoring from the other side of the border.

News.Az

News.Az