OSCE contact line monitoring ends without incident

OSCE monitored the contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops

The ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Line of Contact (LOC), in the direction of Aghdam region, held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on October 31, ended without incident, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Oct. 31.

Mihail Olaru and Simon Tiller, field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, carried out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, his field assistant Ghenadie Petrica, OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Igor Popov, Stephane Visconti and his personal assistant Quentin de Rancourt, Andrew Schofer and his personal assistant David Burnstein held the monitoring on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by Armenia’s armed forces.

News.Az

