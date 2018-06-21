OSCE delegation arrives in Azerbaijan
Politics
A delegation of 25 permanent representatives from the OSCE has arrived in Azerbaijan.
Ambassadors who first visited Armenia and Georgia will meet with the country’s leadership, parliamentarians and civil society members, APA reports.
It is reported that the purpose of the visit is to demonstrate support for stability, peace and prosperity in accordance with OSCE commitments and principles.
News.Az