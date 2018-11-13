OSCE expected to monitor contact line between Azerbaijani, Armenian troops

+ ↺ − 16 px

On 14 November 2018, the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in accordance with its mandate plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Line of Contact (LOC), in the territory of Fuzuli region, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on November 14.

The field assistants of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Mihail Olaru and Simon Tiller, as well as Lt Col Alexander Nepokrytykh, a representative of the High-Level Planning Group (HLPG), will carry out the monitoring exercise on the Azerbaijani side.

The monitoring on Azerbaijani territory occupied and controlled by the Armenian armed forces will be held by Personal Representative Andrzej Kasprzyk, his field assistants Ghenadie Petrica, Ognjen Jovic, as well as Lt Col Harry O’Connor, a HLPG representative.

