OSCE expresses readiness to promote Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

OSCE stands ready to promote the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and help sides to reach an agreement, Polish Foreign Minister, OSCE Chairman-in-Office Zbigniew Rau said on Thursday.

Rau made the remarks at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

He also affirmed OSCE’s readiness to contribute to solving humanitarian issues, promoting the border demarcation process and clarifying the fate of missing persons.

“Our main goal is to ensure lasting peace in South Caucasus,” Rau added.

News.Az