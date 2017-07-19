OSCE holds next monitoring on line of contact of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops

OSCE has held the next monitoring on line of contact of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops.

The ceasefire monitoring on the Line of Contact, on the Omar Pass (Goygol region) was held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on July 19.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD) that the exercise has ended with no incident.

