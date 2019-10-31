OSCE hopes for intensification of positive dynamics in Karabakh talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

OSCE hopes for intensification of positive dynamics in the negotiation process on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger said at a press conference following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Trend reports Oct. 31.

The dynamics of the negotiations may have slowed down a little, but OSCE hopes that the meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers, which is planned as part of the 26th OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Bratislava (Slovakia) Dec. 5-6, will activate the positive dynamics, the secretary general said.

Greminger expressed satisfaction that both sides continue to maintain calm and stable situation, which is also important, because the lives of people, both servicemen and civilians on both sides of the contact line, are concerned.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

