OSCE MG co-chairs, Armenian FM meet in U.S. capital

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a meeting with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stéphane Visconti of France,

Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk also participated in the meeting in the U.S. capital, the Armenian foreign ministry said in a message. 

