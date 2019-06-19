OSCE MG co-chairs, Armenian FM meet in U.S. capital
Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a meeting with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stéphane Visconti of France,
Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk also participated in the meeting in the U.S. capital, the Armenian foreign ministry said in a message.
