OSCE MG co-chairs, Armenian FM mull Karabakh settlement

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs discussed the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian in Yerevan March 27.

The sides exchanged views on steps aimed at achieving progress in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, APA reported citing Interfax.
 
They underlined the need to implement the agreements reached at the summits in Vienna and St. Petersburg.
 
As a reminder, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Stephane Visconti, Igor Popov, Richard Hoagland and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk paid a visit to Azerbaijan on March 10-11.

News.Az 

