OSCE MG co-chairs arrive in Armenia

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Andrew Schofer (United States) and Stephane Visconti (France) are on a visit to Armenia, APA reports citing Armenpress.

The co-chairs held a meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

The sides exchanged ideas over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement, touched upon the possibilities of advancing the negotiations process.

Mnatsakanyan reaffirmed Armenia’s approaches and stance in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement issue, emphasizing that Armenia is committed to the exclusively peaceful settlement of the conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

The co-chairs are accompanied by the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk.

The co-chairs are not scheduled to visit Azerbaijan.

