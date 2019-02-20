OSCE MG co-chairs arrive in Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs have arrived in Yerevan. The co-chairs are scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, according to Armenian media. Subsequently, the mediators will head to the Azerbaijani capital city of Baku.

News.Az

News.Az