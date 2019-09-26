OSCE MG co-chairs issue joint statement following meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stéphane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America) me

The Co-Chairs were joined in their meetings by the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk. They also met with OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajčák, and senior officials of the United Nations.

The Co-Chairs briefed the two Ministers on their activities since the joint meeting in Washington in June, including recent consultations in Paris and Geneva on the humanitarian and security dimensions of the conflict.

The Co-Chairs noted the positive effects of the sides’ efforts to minimize violence during the summer period, including the use of the existing direct communication links, and expressed deep regret over the recent fatality.

The Co-Chairs and the Ministers continued their discussion of additional measures to reduce tensions and sustain an atmosphere conducive to peace and favorable to substantive talks. Recalling their 9 March statement, the Co-Chairs encouraged the sides to minimize the use of rhetoric that is inflammatory or prejudges the outcome of negotiations.

The Co-Chairs intend to visit the region in the near future.

