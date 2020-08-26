OSCE MG co-chairs plan to visit region

+ ↺ − 16 px

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs are planning to visit Baku and Yerevan next months, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Moscow.

“In order for the co-chairs to make a visit to the region, first of all, it is necessary to normalize the situation, as well as to cease incidents at the border,” Lavrov said.

News.Az