OSCE MG co-chairs to arrive in Baku on Oct.7

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will arrive in Baku on Oct. 7, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov announced on Oct. 3.

The mediators on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be on a visit to Yerevan on Oct. 6, Mammadyarov told a press conference following his meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Pavlo Klimkin in Baku, APA reported.



"The co-chairs are coming to the region to discuss a possible meeting of the presidents of the two countries. They proposed in New York that there be substantive, logical negotiations. They suggest that we hold logical negotiations after the meeting of the presidents and give an impetus to the issue,” added Mammadyarov.

News.Az

