OSCE MG co-chairs to meet with Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs in November

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs are expected to meet with Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers in mid-November.

This announcement was made by Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov on Monday, APA reported.
 
He said it is not yet clear where the meeting will be held.
 
Mammadyarov noted that the issue of holding a meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers will be clarified following the meeting with the co-chairs.  

