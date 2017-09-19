OSCE MG co-chairs to meet with Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs this week

+ ↺ − 16 px

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will meet with the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers in New York this week, American co-chair Andrew Schofer told APA on Sept. 19.

“I’ll be in New York city the week of September 18 to participate in meetings with his fellow co-chairs and the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia,” said Schofer, but did not reveal the meeting’s date.



The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs earlier announced their plan to organize a meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has already consented to the meeting.



President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is also on a working visit to New York to take part in the UN General Assembly session.

News.Az

