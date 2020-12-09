OSCE MG co-chairs to visit Azerbaijan, Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Сo-Сhair of the OSCE Minsk Group Andrew Schofer will pay visits to Azerbaijan and Armenia this weekend, Acting Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker said.

"Schofer will be going this weekend with the other co-chairs to Baku and Yerevan," Reeker said.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, the Armenian prime minister and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

News.Az