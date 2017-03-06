OSCE MG co-chairs to visit Azerbaijan this week

+ ↺ − 16 px

The OSCE Minsk Group (MG) co-chairs will pay a visit to Azerbaijan this week, OSCE MG Russian co-chair Igor Popov told APA’s Moscow correspondent.

Popov said the co-chairs will meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov during the visit to Baku.



He noted that the visit to Armenia is scheduled for another time.

News.Az



