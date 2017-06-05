OSCE MG Co-Chairs to visit occupied territories of Azerbaijan this week
Mediators will visit Khankendi on June 10.
The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group will arrive in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh this week. Report informs citing the Armenian media that the mediators will visit Khankendi on June 10.
As previously reported, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will visit Baku on June 19.
