OSCE MG Co-Chairs to visit occupied territories of Azerbaijan this week

OSCE MG Co-Chairs to visit occupied territories of Azerbaijan this week

Mediators will visit Khankendi on June 10.

The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group will arrive in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh this week. Report informs citing the Armenian media that the mediators will visit Khankendi on June 10.

As previously reported, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will visit Baku on June 19.

