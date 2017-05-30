OSCE MG co-chairs to visit region in early June

+ ↺ − 16 px

In early June the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will pay a visit to Armenia and Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region which is under Armenian occupation.

The aforesaid was stated at a joint press conference of Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian and OSCE Secretary General Lamberno Zannier in Yerevan May 30, APA reported citing news.am.

The visit is expected to take place in about ten days. The co-chairs will visit Yerevan and then Khankendi.

Asked about possible meeting between Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers and presidents, Nalbandian said the issue of the meeting between foreign ministers will be probably discussed during co-chair's visit if there is a proposal.

The co-chairs will also visit to Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az