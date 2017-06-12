OSCE MG co-chairs visit Nagorno-Karabakh
- 12 Jun 2017 08:33
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 122546
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/osce-mg-co-chairs-visit-nagorno-karabakh Copied
The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs have paid a visit to Nagorno-Karabakh, APA reported citing news.am.
The co-chairs have met with Bako Sahakyan, the so-called president of the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh regime.
Also attended by the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk, the meeting focused on the discussion of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the situation along the contact line of troops.
News.Az