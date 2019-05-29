OSCE MG co-chairs visit occupied Khankendi district of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group today visited Azerbaijan’s Khankendi district occupied by Armenia, according to Armenian media.

The Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk, also joined the co-chairs’ trip to Khankendi.

The co-chairs held a meeting with Bako Sahakyan, head of the separatist regime created in the occupied Azerbaijani lands. The sides exchanged views on the situation at the contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops.

