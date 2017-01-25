OSCE MG committed to contributing to talks on Karabakh conflict settlement

+ ↺ − 16 px

The OSCE Minsk Group (MG) co-chairs remain committed to contributing to the negotiations aimed at achieving a lasting resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict based on the principles of international law, the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act, in particular the principles of territorial integrity, self-determination and non-use of force, US co-chair of the OSCE MG Richard Hoagland told Armenia-news – news.am.

“We will continue our mediation efforts in the peace process as long as the parties believe that our efforts produce results,” the US co-chair said, adding. “In the end, the leaders of both countries should demonstrate political will necessary for the establishment of a fair and lasting settlement, which in turn will bring peace and prosperity to the region and people.”

