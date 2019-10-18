OSCE MG must put pressure on Armenians to put end to their illegal, criminal activity

The OSCE Minsk Group must put pressure on the Armenians to put an end to their illegal, criminal activity, Chairman of the "Azerbaijan Community of the Nagorno-Karabakh Region of Azerbaijan" Public Association Tural Ganjaliyev said.

Ganjaliyev made the remarks in Baku at a round table entitled "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" held at the Center for the Analysis of International Relations, Trend reports on Oct. 18.

Ganjaliyev stressed that the community continues to work actively and intensively holds meetings both inside and outside the country.

“We meet with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group for the second time,” the chairman said.

“The recent meeting was held yesterday,” Ganjaliyev added. “The co-chairmen made a statement immediately after the meeting. The fact that the Azerbaijani community has been indicated in the statement as an interested party shows that the Armenians’ falsified claims are not accepted.”

“We, that is, the Azerbaijani community, are an interested party, so our meeting with co-chairmen greatly disturbed the Karabakh separatists,” the chairman said. “While putting forward various reasons and claims, they cannot bear that in their statement the co-chairmen indicated the Azerbaijani community."

