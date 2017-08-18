OSCE MG preparing Azerbaijani, Armenian presidents’ meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs are working to prepare the next meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents, Spokeswoman of Russia’s Foreign Ministry Maria Za

“Now, the co-chairs are working to prepare the next meeting on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement. To this end, they held talks in Brussels with Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers in July of this year,” she said. “Consultations will continue on the sidelines of the regular session of the UN General Assembly in New York in the second half of September, following which a relevant statement will be made.”

“We are doing everything possible to stabilize the situation and create conditions for the continuation of the negotiation process, aimed at reaching the conflict settlement,” the diplomat added.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

News.Az