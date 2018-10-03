OSCE MG talks on Dushanbe conversation of Azerbaijani president, Armenian PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

OSCE MG co-chairs welcome all efforts by the sides to reduce tensions and move towards a peaceful resolution

The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group welcome all efforts by the sides to reduce tensions and move towards a peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, OSCE said in response to Trend’s question about the possible impact of the recent conversation held between Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Dushanbe.

“The co-chairs support any arrangements reached by the sides that contribute to reaching that aim and stand ready to render any and all necessary mediation assistance to help the sides find a lasting comprehensive settlement,” said the OSCE.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a conversation on the sidelines of the CIS Summit in Dushanbe.

The parties affirmed their commitment to the process of negotiations on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the strengthening of the ceasefire regime for preventing incidents on the line of contact and Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

The parties decided to develop mechanisms for building prompt contacts between relevant authorities.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

News.Az