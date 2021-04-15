OSCE MG’s statement ‘nothing more than expert commentary’, expert says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev made it clear that the OSCE Minsk Group has exhausted itself, since its mediated Nagorno-Karabakh conflict no longer exists, Galina Niyazova, a Russian expert, candidate of political sciences and a senior lecturer at St. Petersburg State University, told News.Az.

“Thus, any statement by the OSCE Minsk Group can be equated to any expert opinion that is not binding,” said Niyazova, stressing that the Minsk Group’s latest statement is nothing more than an expert commentary.

“In the current context, Azerbaijan will carefully listen to the statement and will continue to act based on its own interests, which are reasonable and justified, since in this situation Azerbaijan is interested in parties who want to actively support the restoration of the Karabkah region,” she added.

The expert added that Armenia, sticking to its traditions, will see only its own benefit in the text.

News.Az