OSCE Ministerial Council to mull Karabakh conflict’s settlement

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will also take part in this meeting organized by OSCE chairperson-in-office.

Settlement of conflicts in the OSCE area, including the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, within the existing formats will be discussed at the OSCE Informal Ministerial Meeting scheduled for July 11 in Austria’s Mauerbach town, Spokeswoman of Russia’s Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing June 29.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

