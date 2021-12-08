OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries release statement

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov, and French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian, representing the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries, express support for the resumption of direct dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan under the auspices of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

The Co-Chair countries call on the sides to continue the dialogue between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan begun at meetings held in New York in September and Paris in November, as well as to continue contacts at the leadership level to promote lasting and sustainable peace in the region, News.Az reports citing the website of the organization.

The Co-Chair countries call on Armenia and Azerbaijan to refrain from inflammatory rhetoric and provocative actions and to implement in full the commitments they undertook on 9 November 2020 and reconfirmed on 26 November 2021 in statements made by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, and President of the Russian Federation and other jointly agreed ceasefire arrangements. The Co-Chair countries call on Armenia and Azerbaijan to work constructively to resolve outstanding issues, such as border delimitation and demarcation and the restoration of economic and transportation links. They also reiterate their strong support for the continuing work of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chair in Office (PRCiO) in the region.

News.Az