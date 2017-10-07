OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs arrive in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The meeting will focus of organization of the meeting between Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Popov (Russia), Andrew Chaufer (USA), Stefan Visconti (France) and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk have arrived in Baku. Report informs that they are to meet with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Notably, on October 6, the mediators for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict met with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan in Yerevan. During the meeting they discussed the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, as well as the issue of organizing a meeting between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

This is the first meeting of the OSCE MG co-chair from the U.S. Andrew Shofer to the region since his appointment to this post.

The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group are expected to make a joint statement by results of the meeting.

News.Az

