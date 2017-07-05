OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs issue statement

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Minsk Group Co-Chairs urgently call upon the sides to cease military action.

The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, Ambassador Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Ambassador Stephane Visconti of France, and Ambassador Richard Hoagland of the United States – have received information of renewed violence late in the evening on July 4 at Alkhanli village of Fizuli region that resulted in casualties, including civilians, APA reported citing the website of the OSCE.

The Minsk Group Co-Chairs urgently call upon the sides to cease military action. Violence only begets further violence and accomplishes nothing. The only responsible and humane way to resolve this long-standing conflict is for the sides to return to the negotiation table in good faith.



The Co-Chairs extend their condolences to the families of the victims.

