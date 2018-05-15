OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs issue statement on Paris meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America), has issued a statement on the meeting with Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov in Paris on 15 May, APA reports.

According to the statement, the Minister and Co-Chairs discussed modalities for moving the peace process forward. The Personal Representative informed the participants regarding the relatively stable situation on the Line of Contact. Minister Mammadyarov expressed Azerbaijan's readiness to resume active negotiations as soon as possible.

The Co-Chairs expect to meet with the new Armenian leadership in June.

News.Az

