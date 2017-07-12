Yandex metrika counter

OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs propose meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs proposed to hold a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia within the framework of the UN General Assembly session this year.

The Azerbaijani side has expressed its consent in this regard, spokesman for the Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev said. The Foreign Ministers of the two countries will communicate the co-chairs' proposal about the meeting of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia to the heads of the two states. The co-chairs plan to visit the region again in autumn of 2017. 

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said following the meeting that in accordance with the existing plans, presented by the co-chairs with the purpose of reducing tensions and ensuring security in the region, Armenian troops must withdraw from the occupied lands of Azerbaijan.

The sides did not discuss creation of any mechanisms at the meeting. 

