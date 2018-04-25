Yandex metrika counter

OSCE monitoring ends without incident

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
OSCE monitoring ends without incident

OSCE has held a monitoring on the state border of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Azerbaijan and Armenia state border in the direction of Kazakh region, held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on April 25, ended with no incident, the Defense Ministry reports.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      