OSCE monitoring ends without incident
- 25 Apr 2018 08:53
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- Azerbaijan
OSCE has held a monitoring on the state border of Azerbaijan and Armenia.
The ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Azerbaijan and Armenia state border in the direction of Kazakh region, held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on April 25, ended with no incident, the Defense Ministry reports.
News.Az