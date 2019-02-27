OSCE monitoring on contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops ends without incidents

The OSCE monitoring held on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops passed without incidents, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported Feb. 27.

The monitoring was carried out under the mandate of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative along the line of contact near Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district.

The Personal Representative’s field assistants Mihail Olaru and Martin Schuster carried out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative’s field assistants Ghenadie Petrica, Ognjen Jovic and Simon Tiller held the monitoring exercise on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.

News.Az

