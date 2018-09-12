OSCE monitoring on contact line of troops records no incidents
- 12 Sep 2018 09:00
The ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Line of Contact, in the direction of Aghdam region, held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on September 12, ended with no incident, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense reports.
