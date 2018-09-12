Yandex metrika counter

OSCE monitoring on contact line of troops records no incidents

The ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Line of Contact, in the direction of Aghdam region, held in accordance with the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on September 12, ended with no incident, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense reports.

